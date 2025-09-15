PFF Reveals Titans' Top Defensive Performers From Week 2
The Tennessee Titans' defense performed really well in the first half, holding the Los Angeles Rams to 10 points, but they gave up a few too many explosive plays in the second half, which helped the Rams score 23 points in the final 30 minutes. Overall, it wasn't the worst performance, but they still need to be better if they want to win games like this moving forward.
Despite the disappointing defensive performance, a few Titans defenders stood out. Here are the five highest-graded defenders for the Titans in Week 2, per PFF.
1. Xavier Woods - 85.1 Defensive Grade
For the second week in a row, the Titans' best defender this week was Xavier Woods, who finished the game with six tackles and three run stops. He was easily the Titans' best player in coverage, allowing three of his four targets to be caught for just seven yards. He did a great job on the backend of this defense, and he was miles clear of the next highest-rated defender.
2. Jeffery Simmons - 70.0
The Titans' second-highest-graded defender was Jeffery Simmons, who was over 15 points behind Woods in first. Simmons got after Matthew Stafford quite a bit, recording three pressures, two QB hits and a hurry, but only logged two tackles and one run stop. He was easily the Titans' best pass rusher, but he was their second-lowest-rated run defender.
3. Jihad Ward - 67.8
For the second straight week, Jihad Ward cracked this list in limited snaps. He was only on the field for 18 plays, but he logged two pressures and two QB hits in nine pass rush snaps. He didn't do anything in the run game, but he's been really efficient as a pass rusher when he's been on the field this season.
4. Roger McCreary - 67.2
Roger McCreary was the Titans' highest-graded corner for the second straight week. He was great in the run game and finished the game with seven tackles, but his lapses in coverage hurt his overall grade. He was targeted five times, allowing all five of them to be caught for 89 yards, 40 of which came after the catch. He, like all the Titans' CBs, needs to be better moving forward because Stafford and the Rams picked them apart all night.
5. Oluwafemi Oladejo - 66.1
The Titans' second-round pick, Oluwafemi Oladejo, played 46 snaps in Week 2 and finished the game with one pressure, one QB hit and two tackles. He didn't jump off the page, but he played sound football and didn't make any mistakes, and for a rookie, sometimes that's all you need to see.
