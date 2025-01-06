Titans Could Have Surprising QB Plan
The Tennessee Titans have finally put the 2024 NFL campaign out of it misery, as they concluded their regular season with a 23-14 loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday.
The Titans have landed the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, and the general consensus is that they will select a quarterback to replace Will Levis. But could Tennessee have other plans?
Bleacher Report's NFL staff thinks so, as they believe that the Titans may actually choose to pursue their answer at signal-caller via free agency.
The solution? Sam Darnold.
"With the New England Patriots winning on Sunday, Tennessee moved into the top spot in the 2025 draft," Bleacher Report wrote. "This means that the Titans will have their pick of QB prospects like Colorado's Shedeur Sanders and Miami's Cam Ward — though targeting a free agent like Sam Darnold could be Plan A."
Is Darnold really Plan A? The Minnesota Vikings quarterback enjoyed a breakout year this season, earning his first ever Pro Bowl selection.
However, the 27-year-old is slated to hit the open market in March, which could set off a rather significant frenzy in free agency. Darnold will be the best quarterback available, and Kirk Cousins proved last offseason how valuable good signal-callers are on the free-agent market.
But would the Titans really go in that direction?
There is no guarantee that Darnold would succeed in Tennessee, as he is fortunate enough to have elite weaponry in Minnesota. He simply would not have that with the Titans, which could lead to a rather regrettable contract if Tennessee does decide to pursue him.
The safest course of action for the Titans would be selecting one of Sanders or Ward in the draft in order to facilitate a rebuild, even if some have their doubts about the two young quarterbacks.
