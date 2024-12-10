Breakout QB Could Land With Titans
The Tennessee Titans have quite the quandary at the quarterback position.
Earlier in the season, it looked like a foregone conclusion that the Titans would be making a change, and many expected them to simply select a signal-caller in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft.
But recently, Will Levis has been playing better football, which has some wondering if Tennessee could ultimately give the former second-round pick another shot next season.
Or perhaps the Titans could look to pursue a quarterback in free agency?
Tyler Brooke of The 33rd Team recently put together a short list of teams that could pursue Minnesota Vikings breakout quarterback Sam Darnold this coming offseason, and Tennessee was front and center in the group.
"The Titans' defense is too good, and the offense desperately needs to invest in its offensive line instead of reaching for a quarterback in the 2025 draft," Brooke wrote. "Instead of moving up for a QB, the Titans could sign a veteran, sit Levis, and work on building the rest of the roster to try to compete in the AFC South next season."
Darnold looked like a major bust heading into 2024, as the first six years of his NFL career had not exactly gone according to plan.
However, the USC product has broken out in a big way this season, having thrown for 3,299 yards, 28 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while completing 68.4 percent of his passes and posting a passer rating of 108.1. Over the last four games, Darnold has totaled 11 passing touchdowns and zero picks.
The 27-year-old was originally selected by the New York Jets with the third overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft and spent just three years with the Jets before being traded to the Carolina Panthers. Darnold failed in Carolina as well and then joined the San Francisco 49ers as a backup in 2023.
But now, Darnold is proving that he can be a starter in this league, and the Titans could be the next team he joins. Remember: the Vikings have J.J. McCarthy waiting in the pipeline, which is why they could potentially allow Darnold to walk in March.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!