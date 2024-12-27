Titans Could Land Chiefs Star Defender
The Tennessee Titans spent a whole lot of money last offseason, addressing both sides of the ball in a free-agent frenzy.
One of the Titans' signees was linebacker Kenneth Murray, who was viewed as a rather questionable addition from the start.
Well, now here we are in late 2024, and the Murray acquisition is largely considered a disaster.
As a result, Tennessee could stand to add another inside linebacker heading into the offseason, so why not pursue Kansas City Chiefs star Nick Bolton?
Bolton is one of the best inside linebackers in the NFL and has registered 106 tackles, three sacks, a forced fumble, a couple of fumble recoveries and six passes defended this season.
However, due to the Chiefs' rather tenuous financial situation, it may prove difficult for Kansas City to bring the experienced defender back into the fold.
That opens the door for the Titans, who are set to enter free agency with solid cap room and can certainly afford to add Bolton.
Remember: inside linebackers are no longer valued like they once were, so they don't typically make big money on the open market. That means Tennessee may be able to land Bolton on a palatable multi-year deal, and that would be a significant boon to the Titans' defense.
Bolton joined the professional ranks as a second-round pick of the Chiefs in 2021 and immediately established himself as a force, posting 112 tackles during his rookie campaign.
The following year, the 24-year-old was even better, racking up 180 tackles, a pair of sacks and two interceptions.
Bolton has also been a member of two Super Bowl-winning Kansas City squads, so he brings ample big-game experience to the table.
While offense is certainly a bigger issue for Tennessee, it needs to address its defense, as well, and Bolton would represent a major get.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!