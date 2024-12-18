Titans are Perfect Destination for Disgruntled 49ers Star WR
The Tennessee Titans will have a lot of needs to fill heading into the NFL offseason, and while their biggest hole is at quarterback, they will have to add some weapons, as well.
The only sure thing for the Titans at wide receiver heading into 2025 is Calvin Ridley, as Nick Westbrook-Ikhine is a free agent, and the rest of Tennessee's roster is pretty bare at the position.
The Titans will have a nice chunk of cap space heading into free agency to address the issue, and they should also keep their eyes on the waiver wire.
One such player that could potentially be released is San Francisco 49ers star Deebo Samuel.
At this point, it looks like a foregone conclusion that Samuel will be playing his football elsewhere in 2025, as his act is starting to run thin in the Bay.
If and when the 49ers decide to part ways with him, Tennessee should absolutely pick up the phone and inquire about his services.
Samuel isn't a No. 1 receiver, but he is unquestionably a dynamic weapon who would add another dimension to the Titans' offense.
Quite simply, Tennessee needs more options. It can't just be Ridley and possibly Westbrook-Ikhine in the aerial attack, and even its ground game could use some pop.
Samuel would help in both categories, as San Francisco has employed him both as a receiver and as a rusher since he entered the NFL in 2019.
What's more, the 28-year-old has plenty of big-game experience, so he would bring some veteran savvy to a Titans offense that sorely needs it.
Samuel has had a bit of a down year in 2024, logging 43 catches for 569 yards and a touchdown while rushing for just 95 yards and a score.
But perhaps a change of scenery would do the former second-round pick a world of good.
