Titans Could Land Michael Pittman-Like WR
The Tennessee Titans will head into the offseason with a few different things on their shopping list. One of those things could be help at the wide receiver position.
After moving on from DeAndre Hopkins before the trade deadline, the Titans could look to bolster their receiving corps.
Of course, another major question mark has to do with the quarterback position. Will Levis is far from a guarantee to be brought back as the clear-cut starter. Tennessee could opt to look into making a change.
Regardless of who the starting quarterback ends up being, they're going to need as good of a supporting cast as the front office can give them.
With that in mind, the Titans have been linked to an intriguing Big Ten wide receiver who is receiving comparisons to Indianapolis Colts star wide receiver Michael Pittman.
Bleacher Report recently named Tennesse as a potential fit for Illinois Fighting Illini wideout Pat Bryant.
"Like Pittman, Bryant has the size and body control to overpower smaller defenders in tight windows, with the nuance and vertical speed to press secondaries over the top. He's also highly competitive as a blocker in the ground game, showcasing a full array of tools and traits that could make his transition to the next level a seamless one."
Bryant has put together a strong season for Illinois in 2024. He has caught 50 passes for 914 yards and nine touchdowns. The senior wide receiver is averaging an impressive 18.3 yards per reception.
Standing in at 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, Bryant has great size for an NFL wide receiver. He also possesses elite athleticism.
While he clearly isn't a first-round wide receiver, he could end up being a sleeper target in the middle rounds of the draft. Being able to land a player with the skill-set that Bryant possesses would be a major plus for the Titans.
All of that being said, Bryant may not end up landing in Tennessee, but he's worth keeping an eye on.
