NFL Coach Rips Titans' Will Levis
The Tennessee Titans have started seeing an emergence from second-year quarterback Will Levis over the past three games.
Following a rough start to the season and a shoulder injury, Levis missed some time. He wanted to focus on getting fully healthy before returning to the field.
So far, that decision has paid off nicely for him.
Over his last three games with the Titans since returning to game action, Levis has started looking like a legitimate starting NFL quarterback again. However, he has a lot to prove throughout the remainder of the 2024 NFL season in order to win the starting job for 2025 as well.
With that being said, one NFL coach spoke out and ripped Levis.
As shared by The Athletic's Mike Sando, an offensive coach who did work on the 2023 quarterback draft class is clearly not a fan of Levis.
"I don't think he's naturally instinctive," the coach said. "Bad things happen as a result."
Levis has played in eight games during the 2024 season. He has completed 67 percent of his pass attempts for 1,447 yards, 10 touchdowns, and nine interceptions.
In addition to his passing numbers, he has recorded 175 yards on the ground.
Clearly, the touchdown to interception ratio is concerning. Levis had trouble with turnovers earlier in the season, but it does appear that he has cleaned up that issue some. He still has more work to do in that department.
At just 25 years old and playing only his second season at the NFL level, Levis does deserve some grace. His numbers have to improve, but he has started doing so over the last few weeks. Tennessee should give him every opportunity to prove his ability to be a long-term starter.
Expect to continue seeing a lot of differing takes and opinions come out about Levis. There is still a chance that the Titans could pursue a new quarterback in the offseason. But, if Levis finishes out the year on a strong note, he could do enough to convince the front office to give him another chance in 2025.
