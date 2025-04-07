Former Titans WRs Among NFL Greats
The Tennessee Titans have been home to some of the best players in NFL history, especially at the wide receiver position.
Following former Titans wideout Julio Jones' retirement over the weekend, CBS Sports writer Bryan DeArdo ranked the NFL's best wide receivers since 2000, and three Tennessee players made the list.
DeAndre Hopkins, who suited up for Tennessee from 2023-24, clocked in at No. 9.
"While injuries have slowed him in recent years, Hopkins was one of the NFL's best receivers during his prime years. He was named to five Pro Bowls over a six-year span, led the NFL in touchdown receptions in 2017, and has tallied seven seasons with at least 1,000 yards receiving," DeArdo writes.
Hopkins' best years came with the Houston Texans, where he was drafted in 2013, but also had success with the Arizona Cardinals, Titans, and Kansas City Chiefs, where he caught a touchdown in Super Bowl LIX. Now, he is with the Baltimore Ravens, reuniting with former Titans teammate Derrick Henry.
Another former teammate of Hopkins, Andre Johnson, was listed at No. 5.
"Unlike some of his peers, Johnson has been inducted into the Hall of Fame, receiving that honor in 2024, his third year of eligibility. A big reason for Johnson's induction was the fact that he put up crazy numbers despite never playing with an elite quarterback. He led the NFL in average receiving yards per game three times over a four-year span. Johnson twice led the NFL in catches and in receiving yards," DeArdo writes.
Johnson is best known for his decade with the Texans, but finished his career with eight appearances for the Titans in 2016.
The aforementioned Jones, who played 10 games for the Titans in 2021, was the highest former Tennessee player on the list at No. 4.
"Not many receivers in history enjoyed the run that Jones had in the 2010s. From 2012-19, Jones made the Pro Bowl seven times (including six straight years from 2014-19), led the NFL in receiving yards twice, average receiving yards per game three times, and receptions once. He also had seven 1,000-yard seasons over that span and averaged 1,565 yards receiving per season from 2014-19. Jones' 1,871 yards receiving in 2015 is the second-highest single-season total in league history," DeArdo writes.
Perhaps the Titans will find their next franchise great at the wide receiver position at the NFL Draft later this month.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!