Titans Could Pursue Unsung Raiders Star
The Tennessee Titans' secondary actually isn't terrible, as they possess some legitimate talent at both the cornerback and safety positions.
However, there is no question that the Titans could use a better safety alongside of Amani Hooker, and the free-agent market will be teeming with options.
Justin Melo of Titan Sized ran through a few potential candidates for Tennessee once free agency kicks off next month, and one of the names he mentioned was Las Vegas Raiders star Tre'von Moehrig.
"Moehrig is a do-it-all safety who doubles as a tackling machine and ball-hawk," Melo wrote. "He totaled career-highs in tackles (104) and pass breakups (10) this past campaign. He's well-positioned to sign a lucrative contract, and his versatile skill set would fit in nicely next to Hooker."
Moehrig may very well be one of the most underrated players hitting the open market and was particularly adept in helping against the run in 2024, boasting a terrific 87.5 run defense grade from Pro Football Focus.
The 25-year-old, who player his collegiate football at TCU, was selected by the Raiders in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
It didn't take long for Moehrig to establish himself as a key component of Las Vegas' defense, as he started every game during his rookie year and finished with 55 tackles and an interception.
Then, after a similar season in 2022, Moehrig broke out in 2023, rattling off 83 tackles, a couple of sacks, three picks and eight passes defended.
Another factor to like about the Spring Branch, Tx. native is his durability, as Moehrig has missed just two games throughout his entire NFL career.
Tennessee actually ranked second in pass defense this past season and will be getting a healthy L'Jarius Sneed back in 2025. If the Titans can also add Moehrig, their defensive backfield will actually look really good.
