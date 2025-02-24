Titans Could Have Trade Partner for First Pick
The Tennessee Titans are expected to receive some calls in regards to acquiring the No. 1 overall pick, and the team should certainly listen to what some suitors have to say.
One of the strongest candidates for a deal is the Las Vegas Raiders, according to Bleacher Report writer Gary Davenport.
"A trade with the Titans would all but certainly require Vegas including their first pick in 2026—an expensive proposition for a franchise with multiple needs on both sides of the ball," Davenport writes.
"But playing in a division where three teams made the postseason last year, the Raiders aren't going anywhere until they secure some stability at football's most important position."
The Raiders would be willing to part ways with next year's first-round pick if it means getting their preferred franchise quarterback, and there is reason to believe that could be Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
Tashan Reed and Vic Tafur of The Athletic point out why the Raiders would be interested in making Sanders their franchise quarterback.
"Sanders has a strong relationship (and had an NIL deal in college) with minority owner Tom Brady, has already met owner Mark Davis and should be comfortable in offensive coordinator Chip Kelly’s system, which blends NFL and college concepts," Reed and Tafur wrote.
"He doesn’t have dynamic physical traits, but he’s mobile, accurate, has a good arm and displayed important intangibles such as leadership, poise and the ability to navigate adversity during his time at Jackson State and Colorado. In drafting him, Las Vegas hopes to end the revolving door it has had at QB since releasing Derek Carr in 2023."
It would take a lot for the Titans to move down five spots in the draft, but if the Raiders are willing to pay up, it should pique Tennessee's interest.
