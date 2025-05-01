Titans May Cut Former First-Round Pick
The Tennessee Titans are going into the offseason with four new wide receivers on the roster in Chimere Dike, Elic Ayomanor, Van Jefferson, James Proche II and Tyler Lockett.
With so many new additions to the position group, the status of former first-round pick Treylon Burks is now up in the air.
A to Z Sports insider Buck Reising believes that Burks could be cut before the start of the season.
"Selected in 2022 out of Arkansas after the controversial A.J. Brown trade with Philadelphia, Burks' career in Tennessee has been plagued by injury," Reising wrote.
"Concussions, various knee sprains and now a 2024 ACL repair surgery have prevented the embattled pass-catcher from consistently being able to develop or produce. President of Football Operations Chad Brinker said on Monday that, while no official decision had been made, the team would likely decline Burks' fifth-year option."
The Titans appear unlikely to pick up the option with just hours to go before the deadline. Burks hasn't proven enough to warrant the Titans paying him a major raise for the 2026 season, so he will likely become a free agent after the 2025 campaign.
However, the Titans could say goodbye to him sooner if the players on the roster continue to improve and develop over the course of time. If the Titans find themselves working out with players like Dike and Ayomanor, Burks' place on the team could vanquish.
Burks will have a chance to prove himself in OTA's and training camp once he heals from his ACL injury, but it may not be enough time as his teammates will have a chance to get a head start on him for the future.
It's no longer a matter of if, but when, the Titans decide to move on from Burks.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!