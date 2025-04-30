Titans Second-Worst in Post-Draft Power Rankings
The Tennessee Titans are facing a new world after the NFL Draft with Cam Ward locked in as the potential franchise quarterback of the future.
The outlook is bright for the Titans with Ward as the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft, but it remains to be seen how the team will perform with him under center.
Bleacher Report writer Gary Davenport is still not sold on the Titans, placing them at No. 31 in his latest power rankings after the draft.
"There’s a new sheriff in town in Nashville — and his name is Cam Ward," Davenport wrote.
"The Miami quarterback isn’t the only new face on the Tennessee Titans in 2025. But the first overall pick in the 2025 draft will all but certainly start from the get-go, and the NFL’s worst team from a season ago will go as far this season as their new young signal-caller takes them."
"Titans head coach Brian Callahan told reporters that the Titans became more and more impressed with Ward as the pre-draft process progressed."
"'He interacted with everyone in our building,' Callahan said. "There wasn't a person in the building that didn't come away impressed. There's an aura to him. He draws people to him.'"
"The Titans focused much of the offseason on preparing for Ward, whether it was strengthening an offensive line that struggled last year or attempting to improve a group of pass-catchers that appeared among the league’s weakest on paper."
"The Titans should be an improved team in 2025. But there’s a large gap between 'improved' and 'good,' and Ward will more likely than not have his share of struggles in an uphill battle of a rookie season."
The only team to rank below the Titans in the power rankings was the New Orleans Saints.
The Titans will look to move further out of the hole when the rookies participate in minicamp next month.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!