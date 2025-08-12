Titans Cut Ties With Two Defenders
The Tennessee Titans have made a couple of roster moves leading up to their second preseason game in the form of cutting a pair of linebackers.
According to a team release, the Titans have decided to cut linebacker David Gbenda and waive linebacker Anfernee Orji with an injury designation.
The move to cut ties with both linebackers comes after the recent addition of both Khaleke Hudson and Blake Lynch to the active roster. With those two signings in the books, Tennessee had to create the necessary space on its 90-man roster, and both Gbenda and Orji were the ones on the chopping block.
The Titans ended up signing Gbenda as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 Draft as a linebacker out of Texas. He was a six-year college linebacker who played in a total of 52 games, starting in 16. During his most recent campaign in 2024, he finished the year with 61 total tackles, five tackles for losses, and two forced turnovers, landing him that initial UDFA deal with Tennessee.
As for Orji, he unfortunately saw his season come to a close earlier last week once suffering from a torn ACL in joint practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with the Titans now making the call to waive him with an injury designation.
Orji was set to enter his second year pro in Tennessee, primed to have a solid depth and special teams role. He came into the fold this May after getting his rookie season rolling with the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent, having 16 games played with two starts in his year one campaign, logging 30 total tackles and two tackles for loss.
The two names now find themselves off the roster with two of three preseason games on the horizon for Tennessee, with the Titans opting to go in another direction in terms of their depth in the linebacker room. Both veteran signings of Hudson and Lynch will look to compete and make those strides to the 53-man roster cut, having just under a month to gain that traction in the building.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!