Titans Signing Among Most Overpaid Free Agents
The Tennessee Titans shocked many when they signed Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr.
It wasn't the fact that the Titans signed an offensive lineman, or even the fact that the team needed to move JC Latham back to the right side to allow Moore to move to the left. It's the money that has some people up in arms.
Pro Football Focus labeled Moore as one of the five most overpaid players that have signed a contract during this free agency cycle.
"The Titans spent big on Moore, making him one of the 10 highest-paid tackles in the league," Pro Football Focus writes.
"While he’s coming off the best season of his career, the former Steeler still hasn’t been one of the 40 highest-graded tackles at any point in his first four years. Tennessee is hoping that the 26-year-old is just beginning to reach his potential while also allowing their 2024 first-round pick, JC Latham, to switch back to his collegiate position of right tackle."
The other people on the list included defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw, who left the New York Jets to sign a three-year, $45 million contract with the Washington Commanders, Tershawn Wharton, who moved on from the Kansas City Chiefs to ink a three-year, $54 million deal with the Carolina Panthers, tight end Mike Gesicki, who re-upped with the Cincinnati Bengals on a three-year, $25.5 million contract, and interior lineman Aaron Banks, who nearly got the same amount of money as Moore with a four-year, $77 million agreement.
Pro Football Focus believed Moore to be worth $45 million with $28 million guaranteed over three years. Instead, the Titans gave him a four-year deal worth $82 million with $50 million in guarantees.
It's certainly a lot of money for the Titans to spend, but if he plays well, he will be worth every penny.
