Titans OL Wants Revenge vs. Broncos
Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Lloyd Cushenberry III is facing his former team for the first time when they visit the Denver Broncos in Week 1.
Cushenberry, 27, started 57 games across four seasons for the Broncos at center from 2020-23 after being chosen by them in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of LSU. Cushenberry spoke with team reporter Jim Wyatt about facing his former team for the first time.
"It's gonna be fun. See a lot of my old friends, but they got a very good team, very good defense. I can't wait. I'm very familiar with them, so it's gonna be a good matchup," Cushenberry said via Wyatt.
Cushenberry has had Week 1 circled on his calendar ever since the schedule came out in May. Not only is it an opportunity to face his former team for the first time, but it's a target date for him to come back from his Achilles injury he suffered against the New England Patriots last November.
While he suffered some setbacks along the way, Cushenberry has been able to get back in business in practice recently.
"The past two weeks I've been trying to get my wind back, and get back into football shape," Cushenberry said via Wyatt.
"Things have been going well, getting my feet back under me and progressing pretty good."
The Titans need Cushenberry's expertise on the offensive line. The team revamped the trenches over the offseason and are counting on Cushenberry's return to be part of the team's improvements.
"We're gonna be a good group," Cushenberry said of the offensive line. "We have a good mix of youth and a lot of veterans. [Kevin] Zeit[ler] and Dan [Moore Jr.] has been a good addition for us. I think we got to stay healthy and you know how it is in the league — one week at a time."
The Titans will be fighting to get Cushenberry a win over his former team on Sunday at 3:05 p.m. CT. Fans can watch the game on CBS or stream it on Paramount+.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!