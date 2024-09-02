Titans Reveal Depth Chart vs. Bears
The Tennessee Titans are less than a week away from their season opener, where they will take on the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
The Titans narrowed their roster down from 90 to 53 players last week, but they will only be able to dress 48 for Sunday's game. It will be revealed which five will sit 90 minutes before kickoff, but we may have an idea as to who could sit based on the team's unofficial depth chart.
Here's a look at each position's depth:
Quarterback: Will Levis, Mason Rudolph, Malik Willis
Running Back: Tony Pollard/Tyjae Spears, Julius Chestnut
Wide Receiver: DeAndre Hopkins, Calvin Ridley, Tyler Boyd, Treylon Burks, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Jha'Quan Jackson
Tight End: Chig Okonkwo/Josh Whyle, Nick Vannett, Thomas Odukoya, David Martin Robinson
Left Tackle: JC Latham, Jaelyn Duncan
Left Guard: Peter Skoronski, Andrew Rupcich
Center: Lloyd Cushenberry III, Daniel Brunskill
Right Guard: Dillon Radunz, Andrew Rupcich
Right Tackle: Nicholas Petit-Frere, John Ojukwu
Defensive End: Sebastian Joseph-Day, Keondre Coburn
Nose Tackle: T'Vondre Sweat
Defensive Tackle: Jeffery Simmons
Outside Linebacker: Arden Key, Harold Landry III, Jaylen Harrell, Caleb Murphy, Ali Gaye
Inside Linebacker: Kenneth Murray Jr., Jack Gibbens, Ernest Jones IV, Otis Reese IV, Luke Gifford, James Williams
Cornerback: L'Jarius Sneed, Chidobe Awuzie, Jarvis Brownlee Jr., Darrell Baker Jr.
Nickel Cornerback: Roger McCreary, Jarvis Brownlee Jr.
Safety: Amani Hooker, Quandre Diggs, Jamal Adams, Mike Brown, Julius Wood
Kicker: Nick Folk
Punter: Ryan Stonehouse
Punt Returner: Jha'Quan Jackson, Tyler Boyd
Kickoff Returner: Jha'Quan Jackson, Tyjae Spears
Long Snapper: Morgan Cox, Jack Gibbens
The Titans will release an injury report on Wednesday, practice until Friday and face off against the Bears on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 12 noon CT.
