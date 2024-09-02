All Titans

Titans Reveal Depth Chart vs. Bears

The Tennessee Titans have a depth chart set for their season opener.

Aug 25, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) rolls out the pocket to pass against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports / Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
The Tennessee Titans are less than a week away from their season opener, where they will take on the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

The Titans narrowed their roster down from 90 to 53 players last week, but they will only be able to dress 48 for Sunday's game. It will be revealed which five will sit 90 minutes before kickoff, but we may have an idea as to who could sit based on the team's unofficial depth chart.

Here's a look at each position's depth:

Quarterback: Will Levis, Mason Rudolph, Malik Willis

Running Back: Tony Pollard/Tyjae Spears, Julius Chestnut

Wide Receiver: DeAndre Hopkins, Calvin Ridley, Tyler Boyd, Treylon Burks, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Jha'Quan Jackson

Tight End: Chig Okonkwo/Josh Whyle, Nick Vannett, Thomas Odukoya, David Martin Robinson

Left Tackle: JC Latham, Jaelyn Duncan

Left Guard: Peter Skoronski, Andrew Rupcich

Center: Lloyd Cushenberry III, Daniel Brunskill

Right Guard: Dillon Radunz, Andrew Rupcich

Right Tackle: Nicholas Petit-Frere, John Ojukwu

Defensive End: Sebastian Joseph-Day, Keondre Coburn

Nose Tackle: T'Vondre Sweat

Defensive Tackle: Jeffery Simmons

Outside Linebacker: Arden KeyHarold Landry III, Jaylen Harrell, Caleb Murphy, Ali Gaye

Inside Linebacker: Kenneth Murray Jr., Jack Gibbens, Ernest Jones IV, Otis Reese IV, Luke Gifford, James Williams

Cornerback: L'Jarius Sneed, Chidobe Awuzie, Jarvis Brownlee Jr., Darrell Baker Jr.

Nickel Cornerback: Roger McCreary, Jarvis Brownlee Jr.

Safety: Amani Hooker, Quandre Diggs, Jamal Adams, Mike Brown, Julius Wood

Kicker: Nick Folk

Punter: Ryan Stonehouse

Punt Returner: Jha'Quan Jackson, Tyler Boyd

Kickoff Returner: Jha'Quan Jackson, Tyjae Spears

Long Snapper: Morgan Cox, Jack Gibbens

The Titans will release an injury report on Wednesday, practice until Friday and face off against the Bears on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 12 noon CT.

