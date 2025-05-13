Titans Decision Named Worst of Offseason
The Tennessee Titans hope to protect quarterback Cam Ward at all costs in his rookie season, and the team certainly put its money where its mouth is.
The Titans signed offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. to a four-year, $82 million contract on the first day of free agency two months ago, and some people are still baffled by the decision.
Among those still scratching their head is Bleacher Report writer Gary Davenport, who named the Moore signing as the worst move of the offseason so far.
"Each and every offseason, NFL teams with a need along the offensive line overpay for middling talents. Quality offensive linemen don’t ever get to the open market, so the blockers who do are flawed. But teams need help up front and have cash to burn, so they hand out big contracts anyway. We have already seen an example of it in this piece with Jaylon Moore in Kansas City," Davenport wrote.
"But if what the Chiefs did was ill-advised, than the Tennessee Titans giving $82 million to Dan Moore was just — wow."
"The problem is that Moore has shown nothing to indicate over four years in the league that he can be a $20 million tackle. Per Pro Football Focus, in 1,111 snaps a year ago, Moore surrendered a dozen sacks. The year before that, he allowed eight," Davenport went on.
"Moore is being paid like a top-10 tackle... He’s nowhere close to that good."
Moore coming to the Titans allows last year's No. 7 overall pick JC Latham to move back to his natural position at right tackle, meaning Ward's blindside will be protected by the former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman.
That decision will have a large impact in how the Titans perform this season, so they need Moore to play up to the level of his contract.
