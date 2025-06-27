Titans Defensive Line Ranking Revealed
The Tennessee Titans' defensive line is one of the best position groups on the team.
Even though the defensive line stands out on the Titans roster, they don't for the rest of the league.
Pro Football Focus writer Zoltán Buday ranked all 32 defensive lines, and the Titans came in at No. 14.
"The Titans feature one of the best interior defender units in the NFL. Jeffery Simmons has been among the best at the position throughout his career, so it is no surprise that he ranked eighth with an 80.0 PFF overall grade in 2024. Rookie T'Vondre Sweat (76.1 PFF overall grade) and Sebastian Joseph-Day (70.2 PFF overall grade) also ranked in the top 25 at the position," Buday wrote.
"Tennessee's situation on the edge is less promising, with Arden Key‘s 69.7 PFF overall grade leading the group in 2024 but ranking only 40th across the league."
The defensive lines that ranked ahead of the Titans were the New England Patriots, Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins, Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Rams, Denver Broncos, Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, Buffalo Bills, Houston Texans, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers.
If only the interior defensive line was taken into consideration, the Titans would be higher on the list. Simmons and Sweat may be one of the best defensive tackle pairs in the NFL.
As for the edge rushers, it could be one of Tennessee's weakest position groups. The team selected Femi Oladejo in the second round, but there isn't a clear-cut No. 1 pass rusher after Landry was cut by the Titans earlier in the offseason.
If the Titans pass rush can play on a level similar to the interior linemen, the team could have one of the best defensive lines in the entire league.
