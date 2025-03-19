Titans Depth Chart Prediction: More Additions Needed
The Tennessee Titans are making some moves on the defensive side of the football, adding a few free agents in all three levels. Here's a look at the defense depth chart one week after free agency:
Defensive End
- Jeffery Simmons, Sebastian Joseph-Day, Abdullah Anderson, TK McLendon Jr. Abdullah Anderson, Isaiah Iton, McTelvin Agim
Defensive end may be the strongest position on the Titans roster with two established veterans in Simmons and Joseph-Day locking down each side of the defensive line.
Nose Tackle
- T'Vondre Sweat, Keondre Coburn
Sweat had an excellent rookie season, and the Titans should be excited for what he has in store in year two. Coburn is also a strong backup.
Inside Linebacker:
- Cody Barton, James Williams, Cedric Gray, Curtis Bolton III, Otis Reese IV, Chance Campbell
Barton signed a three-year deal, but the Titans shouldn't be done at this position. Williams, Gray and Reese will likely compete for playing time, but Tennessee may benefit from adding someone to this position group in the NFL Draft.
Outside Linebacker:
- Arden Key, Dre'Mont Jones, Jaylen Harrell, Ali Gaye, Khalid Duke, Kyron Johnson
Key and Jones will lead the pass rush for the Titans, but the team might invest a draft pick here as well because the depth hasn't given the team much in the past.
Cornerback:
- L'Jarius Sneed, Roger McCreary, Jarvis Brownlee Jr., Darrell Baker Jr., Gabe Jeudy-Lally
This could very well be how the Titans' 53-man roster looks at the end of training camp, but there will be other cornerbacks in training camp fighting for a role.
Free Safety:
- Xavier Woods, Mike Brown
Woods was the Carolina Panthers' leading tackler last season, and he should be in the mix for the same title in Tennessee's defense in 2025.
Strong Safety:
- Amani Hooker, Kendell Brooks, Gervarrius Owens, Julius Wood
Hooker returns to his spot, and the remaining will likely fight for one or two spots in training camp.
