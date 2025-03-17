Titans Still Have One Major Offseason Need
The Tennessee Titans have ensured to stay busy in their opening stages of this NFL offseason.
Through their signings enacted on the offensive line with additions like Dan Moore Jr. and Kevin Zeitler, along with some acquisitions on both levels the defensive side of the ball such as Dre'Mont Jones and Xavier Woods, the Titans brass has remained diligent in their spending and making necessary touchups.
Yet, the Titans roster is far from perfect after their brutal 3-14 campaign. Over the remainder of the offseason, the Titans could still benefit from an upgrade or two in certain spots on the depth chart.
A position group to look towards those improvements could inevitably be at edge rusher. CBS Sports analyst Josh Edwards pounded the table for the Titans to add more explosiveness off the edge in the coming offseason months, whether that comes from the top of the draft, or perhaps with their second-round pick.
"Tennessee's collection of pass rushers (Arden Key, Ali Gaye, etc.) leaves a lot to be desired after allowing Harold Landry to depart," Edwards wrote. "The Titans sit at No. 1 overall with Penn State pass rusher Abdul Carter available. However, the team could also draft Miami quarterback Cam Ward and opt to punt on addressing edge rusher until No. 33 overall or later. "
By cutting ties with Harold Landry III, a massive hole effectively lies on the Titans' front seven to find that production left on the table. With that in mind, it leaves Tennessee primed to address that early in April's draft.
Whether that comes from the Titans' first-overall pick, or their selections further down the board, though, remains to be seen.
Of course, Penn State's Abdul Carter presents a wildly appealing case to patch those needs on the front seven as one of the more appealing defensive prospects in recent memory. However, the chatter around Tennessee's situation under center may prove to be too loud in the end –– forcing their hand to go in a certain direction, maybe with someone like Miami's Cam Ward.
The Titans have tons of time to sort out their final decisions at number one, as well as their other spots from rounds two through seven, with pro days, workouts, and interviews still lying ahead. Yet, finding talent off the edge will continue to lie near the top of the priority list no matter how the draft board falls.
