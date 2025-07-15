Titans DL Showing Promise Ahead of Training Camp
The Tennessee Titans defensive line is led by Jeffery Simmons and T'Vondre Sweat, but there are other players that can have an impact on that side of the ball in the trenches.
The Titans are inching closer to training camp, where they will learn which players will round out their depth chart on the defensive line.
Team reporter Jim Wyatt thinks the Titans are underrated when it comes to the defensive line.
"The Titans feel good about Simmons, Sweat and [Sebastian] Joseph-Day on the defensive line, so the battle is under way for spots behind them," Wyatt wrote.
"I can't help but wonder if this is an area the team could still address on the waiver wire. [Isaiah] Raikes looked promising in the offseason, but he'll need to show up when the pads come on. [James] Lynch and [Keondre] Coburn have experience with the team, and [Carlos] Watkins has experience in the league. A lot of guys are competing for depth spots behind the top three, and some might not currently be on the roster."
The Titans don't have a ton of space for the 53-man roster for defensive linemen, so it will be a challenging training camp for those on the roster bubble.
There are 10 defensive linemen in training camp, but chances are only half will be able to be on the roster for Week 1.
The Titans view the defensive line as one of their strengths, so they need to have strong depth behind Simmons, Sweat and Joseph-Day in order to keep things going if an injury pops up for any of them.
The Titans are scheduled to report to training camp on July 22, where they will begin to prepare for their preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Aug. 9.
