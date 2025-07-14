Titans Secondary Must Step Up
The Tennessee Titans are in need of improvement when it comes to their secondary.
The defense allowed the second-fewest yards last season, but the Titans have a need to do better after finishing 3-14 last season.
Pro Football Focus writer John Kosko ranked all 32 secondaries and the Titans came in at No. 21.
"The Titans’ struggles in 2024 culminated in earning the top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft," Kosko wrote.
"The offseason acquisition of L'Jarius Sneed didn’t pay off, as he endured a down year that ended with an injury, forcing fifth-round rookie Jarvis Brownlee into a significant role. Brownlee also struggled, finishing with a 55.9 coverage grade. The Titans still have solid pieces in safety Amani Hooker and cornerback Roger McCreary, but the rest of the secondary will need to step up."
The teams that ranked below the Titans were the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, San Francisco 49ers, New York Giants, Cincinnati Bengals, Arizona Cardinals, Minnesota Vikings, Washington Commanders, Miami Dolphins, Carolina Panthers, Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders.
The Titans are hoping L'Jarius Sneed's return from injury can help improve the position group, because they signed him to one of the richest contracts on the roster. If Sneed is healthy, it will make things a lot easier on the Titans to perform well in that area.
The team also signed Xavier Woods, who will play at strong safety to replace Quandre Diggs, who didn't sign with the team in the offseason.
With Sneed and Woods having a bigger impact, it could fill in some holes that plagued the defense throughout the season. They will need Brownlee, McCreary and Hooker to perform as well, but there is a lot of promise for the Titans secondary.
The Titans have a few more days of vacation time before they report to training camp on July 22.
