Titans May Not Have Done Enough at Crucial Position
The Tennessee Titans did a lot of work over the offseason to ensure they would be better on the offensive line.
After spending their last two first-round picks on offensive linemen, the team still struggled mightily in the trenches, but they made changes to ensure things would be better.
Pro Football Focus writer Zoltán Buday ranked all 32 offensive lines in the NFL. The Titans came in at No. 24.
"The Titans fielded arguably the worst offensive line in football two years ago but are inching closer to an average unit. Tennessee used back-to-back first-round picks on guard Peter Skoronski and tackle JC Latham and added center Lloyd Cushenberry III, offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. and guard Kevin Zeitler in free agency," Buday wrote.
"However, only Zeitler has played at a high level recently over an entire season. He ranked third among all guards with an 86.5 PFF overall grade last season. The rest of the offensive line will need to step up for the Titans' offense to make some noise with rookie Cam Ward leading the charge."
The teams that ranked below the Titans were the Miami Dolphins, Jacksonville Jaguars, Cleveland Browns, New York Giants, New England Patriots, Seattle Seahawks, Cincinnati Bengals and Houston Texans.
It remains to be seen if the Titans will be better than they were a year ago, but it's hard to be much worse than they were in 2024.
While signing Moore and Zeitler gives the team reason to be better in the upcoming season, the chemistry between the quintet has to grow.
The offseason is built for the offensive line to have chemistry, but Cushenberry has been out with an Achilles injury since November, and he may not be ready for the start of the season.
There are a ton of factors surrounding the Titans' success for the offensive line, but signs point towards an improvement.
