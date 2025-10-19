Titans Star Defender Leaves Patriots Game With Injury
The Tennessee Titans are still getting bit by the injury bug against the New England Patriots in Week 7.
After losing defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons in the first half with a leg injury, the team is currently without cornerback L'Jarius Sneed, who is questionable to return with a quad injury, according to team reporter Jim Wyatt.
Sneed Suffers Another Quad Injury
Sneed missed 12 games last season with an injured quad, so this could be either a precautionary measure or a massive setback if he has reinjured the same leg.
The Titans defense has struggled without Simmons, allowing the Patriots to go ahead by three scores in the third quarter, but Sneed's departure from the game is another hit for the unit.
Sneed was a limited participant in practice this past week with a quad injury, so this is something that has affected his process for a little while now.
Considering the fact the Titans traded Jarvis Brownlee Jr. earlier in the season to the New York Jets, the team doesn't have a whole lot of cornerback depth beyond Sneed, marking another reason why the loss is very significant.
The injury could also affect how the Titans operate at the trade deadline. The Titans could be sellers as one of the few 1-5 teams in the league and Sneed could be a candidate to be dealt.
"Though the Titans plan to have Sneed in the starting lineup once he's healthy, they should strongly consider dangling him on the trade market," Bleacher Report contributor Kristopher Knox wrote.
"Tennessee isn't set to be a playoff contender in the near future, and Sneed will turn 29 in January. Sending him to a contender while he still has high trade value would be sensible, and the Titans could use additional capital to improve the supporting cast of rookie quarterback Cam Ward."
"... Theoretically, though, the Titans could recoup some of the draft capital they spent to acquire the corner while saving $16 million in cap space."
Sneed still has two more seasons after 2025 on his contract, but it's clear that the team isn't moving forward with him on the roster. It may make more sense to trade him, move on and put the pieces back together with someone else leading the cornerback room.
The Titans are trailing 31-13 against the Patriots midway through the third quarter. Fans can watch the game on CBS or stream it on Paramount Plus.
