Anonymous Exec Gets Real on Titans' Cam Ward Pick
The Tennessee Titans entered this year's draft, their first under general manager Mike Borgonzi, with a clear blueprint: build and develop from the ground up with a top-level franchise quarterback, giving this team the catalyst necessary to leap back into the contending fray as soon as possible.
With their number-one overall selection in Cam Ward, the front office was able to do exactly that.
Spearheaded by Borgonzi, the first-year general manager saw the plan play out in front of his eyes while being an assistant executive with the Kansas City Chiefs, watching Patrick Mahomes' extensive growth and development into the franchise-changing player he's become today.
Obviously, seeing a similar outcome like Borgonzi saw in Kansas City transpire in Tennessee would be an undeniable success for their top pick, and with Ward's unique physical, mental, and technical traits to elevate him as the top quarterback in the class, there's upside present for him to soon develop into an elite franchise guy.
But when asking around the league, some with a voice inside NFL buildings see the process as far from simple to develop that type of talent in the building, even with a number-one overall talent like Ward.
During an interview with The Athletic insider Mike Sando, an anonymous NFL executive got candid on his thoughts surrounding the Titans' selection of Ward with some tempered expectations.
“There are so many things Kansas City had that I do not think Tennessee has, and then it’s not the same player,” an NFL exec said. “You have to be really disciplined and understand that the worst thing you can do is put a young quarterback in a bad situation...In the big picture, I think taking Cam Ward was a no-brainer for them, but if it was last year’s draft, Ward probably would have been the fourth (QB),” another exec said.
With the Titans' consistent unrest under center and questions clouding the quarterback position over the past few seasons, it's not to say that targeting Ward was the wrong choice. However, filling out Ward into the ceiling he's been hyped up to have, it's much easier said than done to get those traits to develop into that aspired elite talent.
If the Titans can facilitate a growth environment for their young quarterback, built on a stable surrounding cast, a strong-minded head coach, and a smart front office, then the pieces are there to look back on Ward's selection as a home run. It remains to be seen if this new Tennessee regime can put each of those pieces together to meet those lofty expectations.
