Titans Veterans Have Expectations For Cam Ward
The Tennessee Titans are welcoming Cam Ward as their new quarterback after making him the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft.
It's a tough task for Ward, but the teammates he will be working with will have his back.
One of his offensive linemen, Peter Skoronski, had a simple message for what he expects.
"Nothing but his job," Skoronski said via team reporter Jim Wyatt.
"It's simple, just do what he has to do. We have faith in him obviously – he was picked No.1 for a reason. We have faith in him, and if he just works hard, which I trust he will, there's nothing magical (he has to do). Just doing your job and being accountable and being consistent, and that's all it will take. We have trust in him and that will only continue to build as we get to do stuff and get into camp."
"... Obviously he has a ton of experience under his belt, five years, which I think is a great thing. … He did an unbelievable job at Miami. So, excited to see how that translates and what he can bring to us and make us better."
Tight end Chig Okonkwo believes that Ward can have a big impact on the team with his mindset.
"You see all the great teams, they have quarterbacks who have been there for a long time," Okonkwo said. "With Cam coming in, we expect that from him, and he is definitely going to do it for us.
"He brings that element of a dawg – you have a dawg at that position. I've seen the viral video of him and Shedeur (Sanders) training and you see the things he says, the way he carries himself, he just has all the intangibles that you want at that position. And those are the things that really carry you at that position, because that's the hardest position to play in the league. So, you really have to have the mind for it."
Ward has five years of starting experience in college football, and that will come in handy when he eventually takes over the reins for the Titans.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!