Titans Legend Sounds Off on Team's GM Hire, Coaching Situation
The Tennessee Titans have some major changes ahead of them for what looks to be a critical offseason on the horizon, but at the very least, the franchise has its leaders in charge for this next regime both on the field and upstairs.
On the sidelines, it's second-year head coach Brian Callahan, who didn't have his best showing during his first season on the job, but still has some upside as an offensive mind and could be on a positive trajectory with another year at the helm and better pieces on his roster to work with.
And when you ask former Titans quarterback Warren Moon, he's got some confidence in Tennessee's head coach for another season.
Moon revealed some of his thoughts surrounding the Titans' coaching situation during Super Bowl week, where the Hall of Famer said that if Callahan can get his ideal quarterback in the building, he'll be in great shape.
"I think with Brian [Callahan], if he can get the trigger man that he wants, that would be big for him," Moon said in an interview with Jim Wyatt. "Any head coach who comes from an offensive background like he does, and coming from a place where he had a player like Joe Burrow, he knows that's what he needs in order to be successful. He needs to have a good quarterback to make everything go. I am sure he is hoping and praying he gets that, and if he does, they can be a competitive football team pretty quick. But they have to have a quarterback who can help give your team a chance to win every week."
The Titans had their fair share of hiccups at the quarterback position in 2024, which added an extra layer of difficulty for Callahan in his first year on the job as an offensive-minded head coach. Yet, the sooner Tennessee can get that situation under wraps with a solid and consistent option under center –– however that may be –– the better things are for everyone involved on and off the field.
Moon also spoke about the Titans' general manager hire with the new addition of Mike Borgonzi, and it's clear that he's got some confidence in their outlook within the front office as well.
"And Mike [Borgonzi], he comes from a good program, working under [Chiefs GM] Brett Veach," Moon said. "Mike has been a part of what they've done there in Kansas City, and you can't help but learn from the success that they've had... I would think Mike has a great chance to be successful, and he'll be inclusive. In Kansas City, they all work together as a team. And in Tennessee, as long as they have collaboration, I think they'll have harmony, and success."
Considering Borgonzi's long-spanning history with the Kansas City Chiefs as an assistant general manager, it's hard to dislike the idea of traits of their operation rubbing off on the Titans, and hopefully help transition Tennessee to becoming a similarly-dominant program.
Time will tell if the Titans got it right at both head coach and general manager, but the former Tennessee alumni in Moon has faith in the two proving to be a successful tandem.
