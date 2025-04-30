Titans Rookie WR Could Produce Early
The Tennessee Titans are going into the season with Calvin Ridley as their No. 1 wide receiver.
It's clear that he will be Cam Ward's top target, but the secondary receiver is currently up in the air.
That player could become veteran wideout Tyler Lockett, but Bleacher Report writer Gary Davenport believes fourth-round rookie Elic Ayomanor could emerge as Tennessee's No. 2 wideout in the 2024 season.
"Ayomanor has landed in something of an unsettled situation. There's a new quarterback in Tennessee in rookie Cam Ward and a trio of new receivers in Ayomanor, fellow first-year wideout Chimere Dike and veteran Tyler Lockett," Davenport wrote.
"But while Calvin Ridley is the unquestioned No. 1 wide receiver for the Titans, the uncertainty behind him could create an opportunity."
"Lockett is 32. Treylon Burks has never lived up to his draft slot. And Dike is a smaller player who needs refinement of his own," Davenport continued.
"If Ayomanor is a quick study, he could become a significant part of the Titans' passing attack in relatively short order."
Last season, the Titans had Nick Westbrook-Ikhine in that No. 2 role for the offense, but he signed with the Miami Dolphins earlier in the offseason, so a player needs to step back up into that role for the team.
Ayomanor will compete alongside Lockett, Dike, Burks and Van Jefferson for that spot in the offense, and if he is successful in training camp, he could have that position on lock for the Titans in Brian Callahan's offense.
He will have an edge working with Cam Ward early in rookie minicamp in hopes of the pair's chemistry developing as the offseason rolls into training camp and preseason before the games really begin to count in September.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!