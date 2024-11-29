Titans Working to Make Major Change for Will Levis
The Tennessee Titans are still trying to figure out if they have their long-term quarterback or not. Will Levis has shown flashes of being a big-time talent, but he has also had major consistency issues and has been a turnover machine at times as well.
Figuring out what they're going to do at quarterback will be the biggest decision that the Titans need to make throughout the rest of the season and into the offseason.
With that in mind, Levis has shown major progress over the last few games.
Since coming back at full health from a shoulder injury, Levis has had three straight solid games. He is starting to look the part of a potential franchise quarterback once again.
That being said, Tennessee is working with Levis to make one major change. They want him to take less sacks.
Brian Callahan, the Titans' head coach, spoke out about what he wants to see from his second-year quarterback.
“Less hunting of magic plays and big plays and more taking it as it comes, sort of playing each play as it presents itself and when you get a chance to be aggressive, be aggressive,” Callahan said. “When there’s a chance to make a play with your feet, make a play with your feet.”
Over his past three games, Levis has completed 53 of his 78 pass attempts for 748 yards, five touchdowns, and two interceptions.
Those numbers show the progress he has already made since his return to the field. If he can continue developing his game, reducing his number of turnovers, and taking less sacks, there is a legitimate chance that he could end up being Tennessee's long-term quarterback.
Only time will tell, but the Titans have plenty of reasons for optimism. Levis had a rough start to the season, but is rebounding nicely.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see how he plays throughout the rest of the season and what decision Tennessee chooses to make about his future.
