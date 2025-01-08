Titans Eyeing Multiple Candidates for GM
The Tennessee Titans are beginning the process of hiring a new general manager after firing Ran Carthon as the team prepares to make the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Per reports from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the Titans have requested to interview Buffalo Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray and Indianapolis Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds. ESPN's Turron Davenport is also reporting that the Titans have also submitted a request to interview Miami Dolphins senior personnel executive Reggie McKenzie.
Additionally, Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported Wednesday that the Titans have requested to interview Kansas City Chiefs assistant GM Mike Borgonzi and Cleveland Browns assistant GM & Vice President of Football Operations Catherine Hickman.
Titans President of Football Operations Chad Brinker said that the team is looking for a GM candidate that has a lot of scouting experience. Gray, who spent 11 years as a college scout with the Minnesota Vikings, certainly checks out. He also worked with the Kansas City Chiefs in player development and player personnel from 2003-05.
"I think the general manager position is unique to their respective organizations," Brinker said, per the team website. "This particular job, what we'll be looking for is someone who has spent their career as a scout, is a top-flight, top-level evaluator who has spent the majority of their career projecting college players to the National Football League, they've had a major hand in setting the draft board in preferably a consistent, winning organization, and you can see their fingerprints all over the roster.
Barring a trade, April's draft will mark the first time the franchise has made the No. 1 overall pick as the Titans. The team made the first pick twice as the Houston Oilers in 1973 (John Matuszak) and 1978 (Earl Campbell). It's safe to say Tennessee will need to nail the pick once again if it wants to avoid another dreadful season.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!