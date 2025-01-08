Titans Trade Compensation From DeAndre Hopkins Revealed
The Tennessee Titans officially wrapped up their 2024 season with a 23-14 loss to the Houston Texans, which secured the team's position at No. 1 in the 2025 NFL Draft order. This was a glaring end-of-season positive in Nashville after what was otherwise a forgettable 3-14 campaign.
However, the Titans were unable to maximize their overall draft position due to some details that have now been finalized from the DeAndre Hopkins trade with the Kansas City Chiefs in October.
According to Spotrac, Hopkins played less than 50 percent of possible snaps this season, which means the Chiefs will send a 2025 fifth-round pick to the Titans for Hopkins instead of a fourth-round selection. The veteran receiver needed to play at least 60 percent of regular-season snaps in order to send the fourth-round pick to Tennessee.
Hopkins was a rumored trade candidate this season before Kansas City finally pulled the trigger and added him to a receiving corps that got hit with multiple injuries this year. During the regular season with the Chiefs, he played in 10 games and made five starts while posting 41 catches for 437 yards and four touchdowns. Kansas City has the No. 1 seed in the AFC, allowing Hopkins time to rest before making a potential run at his first-ever Super Bowl ring.
Safe to say Hopkins has seen both ends of the spectrum this season after going from the league-worst Titans to first in the AFC Chiefs.
During his time with the Titans, Hopkins tallied 90 catches for 1,230 yards and eight touchdowns while appearing in 23 games and making 19 starts.
Hopkins and the Chiefs will await their opponent in the AFC Divisional Round on Saturday, Jan. 18 at Arrowhead. Meanwhile, the Titans will begin preparation for April's draft when they'll make the top pick.
