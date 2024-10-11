Titans Eying Bigger Role for Star WR
The Tennessee Titans signed star wide receiver Calvin Ridley to a four-year, $92 million contract over the offseason, but through the first four games of the season, they haven't utilized him very much.
Ridley, 29, has caught just nine passes for 141 yards and a touchdown so far this season for the Titans, putting him just outside the top 100 receivers in the NFL.
Titans coach Brian Callahan hopes to get him the ball more often going into this week's game against the Indianapolis Colts.
"We need to use his speed and explosiveness more," Callahan said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "Just get it in his hands every which way we can. And that's on me to get him in those spots where he can get the ball more. We need to find a way to get him going."
Game plans are constantly in flux, and that was evidenced in the team's Week 4 win against the Miami Dolphins were quarterback Will Levis suffered a shoulder injury, which forced backup Mason Rudolph to enter the game. From there, the Titans primarily ran the ball and found success doing so, which likely led to a lack of targets for Ridley.
Since the team's Week 2 matchup against the New York Jets, Ridley has just two catches for 14 yards, which is a stat that has to change if the Titans want to experience some form of success this season.
Unlocking Ridley and his potential allows for several other dynamics of the Titans offense to work, so if Callahan can draw up plays for him to get the ball, things can begin to go right for Tennessee if those plans are executed well.
The Titans are set to host the Colts in Week 6 at Nissan Stadium.
