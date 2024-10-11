Titans QB Will Levis Addresses Injury Status
The Tennessee Titans are gearing up for a big Week 6 matchup against the AFC South rival Indianapolis Colts this weekend. At this point in time, the playing status of starting quarterback Will Levis is up in the air.
Levis is working his way back from a shoulder injury that he suffered before the bye week.
He was able to make his return to the practice field on Wednesday. It's very clear that he's working hard to get back on the field for this week's game.
Recently, the young quarterback spoke out about trying to get back on the field for the game. He wants to play and he's doing everything in his power to return to the gridiron.
"I'm a competitor," Levis said. I'm going to push myself to play in whatever state that I'm in. It's going to be hard for myself to take myself out, but I've got to be smart throughout the week and feel it out and see how I feel, and not put myself or my team in jeopardy. But I'm fighting like hell to get out there on Sunday."
Heading into this week's game, the Titans hold a 1-3 record. It hasn't been anything close to the start to the year that Tennessee was hoping to have.
Also, Levis is hoping to face off against Anthony Richardson. Of course, the two quarterbacks were battling to be a top-four pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Richardson ended up being picked at No. 4 overall while Levis slid all the way down to No. 33.
So far this season, Levis has been suffering through a sophomore slump. He has completed 68.4 percent of his pass attempts for 604 yards, four touchdowns, and six interceptions. The turnover issues have been a bit concerning.
Due to the slow start he has had this year, fans and media have already started calling for him to be benched. There have even been calls for the Titans to trade him or replace him in the offseason.
Clearly, there are some major overreactions right now. However, it's understandable that Tennessee fans are frustrated.
Hopefully, Levis will be able to get back on the field this week and put together a strong performance. If he can produce a big-time game, all of the outside negativity will die down, at least for a week.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!