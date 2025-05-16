Titans Face Rare Schedule Disadvantage
The Tennessee Titans will be tested early and often in their 2025 season.
In three of the first four weeks, the Titans will face playoff teams from last season in the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Rams and Houston Texans. Then, to start October, the Titans will be on the road for three straight weeks, which is something only three teams in the league have to do this season.
"While Tennessee’s strength of schedule is the easiest in the division and fourth-easiest in the entire league, the Titans are one of just three teams facing a three-game road trip," NFL.com contributor Gennaro Filice wrote.
"Baltimore and New England share that plight, but Tennessee will encounter it first, with contests at Houston, Arizona and Las Vegas on consecutive Sundays in Weeks 4-6. In Brian Callahan’s first year on the job, the Titans went 2-7 on the road, which was actually an improvement from the 1-7 mark in Mike Vrabel’s final campaign with the team. Speaking of Vrabel, his return to Nashville immediately follows the Titans’ three-week pilgrimage, with Tennessee hosting New England in Week 7."
The Titans will have a reprieve from being on the road later in the season as they have a month during the season where they don't have to leave Nashville. The team hosts the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 9 before a Week 10 bye. Then, the Titans will have three more games in a row at Nissan Stadium with the Texans, Seattle Seahawks and Jacksonville Jaguars coming to town.
This means the Titans will be home for the entire month of November. A road game pops off on Oct. 26 against the Indianapolis Colts, and the next time the team will travel is Dec. 7 to face the Cleveland Browns.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!