Titans' Day Two Pick Has High Expectations for Rookie Season
The Tennessee Titans' 2025 NFL Draft was largely defined by their selection at the top of the first round, picking up their new franchise quarterback in Cam Ward to lead the charge on offense and push the needle forward on that side of the ball.
However, the Titans also managed to do some considerable work on the defensive side of the ball further down the board that cannot go unnoticed, most notably with their second-round selection of UCLA edge rusher Oluwafemi Oladejo at 52nd overall.
Oladejo, the 21-year-old dynamic defender, enters the fold for the Titans' front seven as an intriguing piece for defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson to utilize within his pass rush, and could even have a route to carving out a considerable year one role if the cards fall in his favor.
But within the first month of Oladejo being in the mix on this Titans defense through minicamps, he's set out one goal for himself to accomplish: continue developing.
"Right now, I'm just focusing on continuing to be a better pass rusher," Oladejo said in an interview with Titans insider Jim Wyatt. "[Setting] the edge, playing football, and (I want to) help the team win... I have learned a lot of the basics of playing edge, but there's a lot to improve on. I feel good, but I'm not satisfied."
During his final year with UCLA, Oladejo ended up leading his team with 13.5 TFLs in a season and 4.5 sacks, while also logging 57 total tackles and two PBUs. Throughout his time, he showed nice flashes of being a versatile impact player at both linebacker and edge rusher, giving him interesting experience heading into the next level.
Yet, many still tab the UCLA product being a developmental prospect with tools to sharpen as he gets his feet wet in the pros, whether it be ironing out his consistency or developing into a more powerful, dominating edge rusher.
Thankfully, there's tons of time to work out those wrinkles between minicamps and the months ahead of the regular season, allowing ample room for Oladejo's further growth ahead of his rookie campaign, and perhaps lead to a nice year one role on this Titans defensive front.
