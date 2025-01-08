Titans Face Tough 2025 Schedule
The Tennessee Titans are officially turning the page from the 2024 season to 2025, and that means that they now know their opponents for next year.
Here's a look at who they will be playing next season at home:
- Houston Texans
- Indianapolis Colts
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Los Angeles Rams
- Seattle Seahawks
- New England Patriots
- New Orleans Saints
The Titans will draw their three divisional opponents in the Texans, Colts and Jaguars. The lone divisional win they had this past season came against Houston on the road.
Outside of the division, it won't be easy for the Titans. While they have the Patriots and Saints come to town, the other four games will be a challenge for the Titans.
The Seahawks won 10 games this past season and the Chiefs, Chargers and Rams are all playoff-bound this year, giving the Titans some tests at Nissan Stadium in the fall.
Here's a look at the road opponents for the Titans:
- Houston Texans
- Indianapolis Colts
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Denver Broncos
- Las Vegas Raiders
- San Francisco 49ers
- Arizona Cardinals
- Cleveland Browns
The divisional opponents are included, but the Titans will find themselves going to the west coast pretty frequently next season having to play both the AFC and NFC West.
The Broncos are fresh off a playoff appearance this season with rookie quarterback Bo Nix under center. Then there's games against the Niners and Cardinals for their NFC West quota.
The Titans will also be making their first-ever trip to Allegiant Stadium to play the Raiders in Las Vegas.
Lastly, the Titans will get a game with the Browns, where it's possible that the top two picks in the draft could face off against one another, assuming that both teams keep their selections at the start of the NFL Draft.
