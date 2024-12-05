Saints Could Land Former Titans HC
The Tennessee Titans made the tough decision to move on from former head coach Mike Vrabel after last season. He has latched on in a consulting role for the Cleveland Browns this season.
While he has enjoyed his time with the Browns, Vrabel seems to be among the very top head coaching candidates for the upcoming NFL offseason.
Vrabel immediately built a new culture with the Titans. He helped lead the team back to success, but ultimately never was able to reach the ultimate goal of winning a championship.
With quite a few teams expected to be looking for a new head coach during the offseason, Vrabel seems very likely to be back on the sideline as a head coach in 2025. The question becomes, where could he end up?
One intriguing team that is beginning to get some traction as a potential landing spot for him is the New Orleans Saints.
John Sigler of Saints Wire has named Vrabel among the top potential candidates that the Saints could target for their next head coach.
"Vrabel was a conspicuous presence at the Caesars Superdome a few weeks ago on the Browns sideline, but it’s unclear whether the Saints are a team on his radar," Sigler wrote. "He should be a hot candidate after posting just two losing seasons in six years as the Tennessee Titans’ head coach, especially if his Ohio State alma mater moves on from embattled coach Ryan Day. But if the Saints want a real culture-builder from a defensive background, he’s a better pick than Dennis Allen was."
During his tenure with Tennessee, Vrabel ended up leading the Titans to a 54-45 record. He led them to the playoffs in three out of his six seasons.
New Orleans is going to be an intriguing team to watch in the coaching carousel. There are many other openings that might be considered to be more attractive ahead of them.
That being said, the Saints need to get a good coach if they want to have any chance of turning things around.
Keep an eye on the former Tennessee head coach in New Orleans. He would make an awful lot of sense for a team that's trying to build a winning culture again.
