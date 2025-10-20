Titans Fans Must Be Patient With Cam Ward
Sitting at 1-6, the first seven games of Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Cam Ward's career haven't gone according to plan. He's now thrown more interceptions (5) than touchdowns (4), and leads the league with five fumbles lost.
In total, Ward has contributed to nine turnovers in seven games. As a quarterback in the National Football League, that isn't going to cut it. Between changing play-callers and head coaches, Ward certainly has had his work cut out for him.
Titans' fans remain divided on the Miami graduate. Ward, who threw for 18,187 yards in his collegiate career, had a 158 touchdown to 37 interception ratio. Clearly, the upside is there. At this point, it's just about putting it all together, something that can't be done overnight.
Cam Ward Continues to Improve
Ultimately, his fumble led to the Titans demise. A pair of injuries contributed as well, but a free seven points to the Patriots proved to too much for the Titans to overcome. Interim HC Mike McCoy said he was going to simplify the playbook ahead of their game against the Patriots, and Ward showed that for the most part, he was on point.
Ward completed 73.5% of his passes which surpassed the career high he set last week of 68.4%. Previously, Ward had four weeks with a completion percentage under 60.
Ward finished with 255 passing yards, the second highest total of his career. To no surprise, the 265 he had in the team's lone win against the Arizona Cardinals remains his career high.
Elsewhere, Ward put up career highs with his 92.2 passer rating and his 7.5 yards per attempt. Even though McCoy simplified the playbook, that didn't mean he was going to hold Ward back. The rookie was able to sling the ball downfield, and he did so more efficiently than ever.
Developing Quarterbacks Takes Time
One of the main things that NFL fans have forgotten is how long it can take to develop a quarterback. Sure, some rookies have had instant success in the league, but others have taken years to get to the place where they are now.
Take Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young. The team had to bench Young last year because he was playing so poorly, but now he's led the Panthers to their first winning record since 2021.
In Chicago, Ben Johnson is doing everything in his power to wipe the stink away from QB Caleb Williams' rookie season. Cleveland Browns' QB Dillon Gabriel hasn't done much in his first few starts, and he threw for only 116 yards in the team's 31-6 win over the Miami Dolphins.
With a 1-6 record, fans being frustrated is more than justifiable. After a three-win season, Tennessee envisioned 2025 going much differently. At this point in the season, it's important to take a step back and realize that Ward is a rookie. The Titans are going to figure things out, and Ward is undoubtedly a huge part of their future.
