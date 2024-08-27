Titans Cut Former First-Round CB
The Tennessee Titans are cutting their roster down to 53 players today, and that means some players who have been with the franchise for a while are at the end of an era.
That includes 2021 first-round pick Caleb Farley, who was cut by the Titans today according to ESPN insider Adam Schefter.
The decision doesn't come as much of a surprise considering the fact that Farley was limited to just 12 games over his first three seasons in the league. He also was dealing with a hamstring injury throughout training camp that limited his snaps. On top of the fact that the team added L'Jarius Sneed and Chidobe Awuzie in the offseason, Farley's chances of making the roster out of training camp weren't great.
With a new coaching staff coming in, they simply don't have the same relationship that Farley did with the previous regime led by Mike Vrabel.
"After coming into the league as a high-profile first-round pick three years ago, Caleb Farley hasn't had an opportunity to capitalize on his immense talents due to a litany of injuries. The Tennessee Titans have only been able to put him on the field for 12 games in total and didn't see a minute of action from the corner last year," Bleacher Report contributor Alex Kay writes. "Farley does appear to be on the path to getting healthy after a hamstring injury set back his 2024 preseason debut."
Farley will go through waivers and have a chance to be claimed by any of the other 31 teams, but if he goes unclaimed, the Titans will have a chance to sign him onto the practice squad. It's uncertain whether the Titans would want to explore that, but Farley should be on an NFL roster for the upcoming season.
