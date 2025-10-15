Titans Get Good Injury News on Defender
The Tennessee Titans have a dark cloud surrounding them with the firing of Brian Callahan, but they received a ray of sunlight with some good news on the injury front.
Nose tackle T'Vondre Sweat has been designated to return to practice after suffering an ankle injury back in Week 1, according to team reporter Jim Wyatt.
"Sweat suffered an ankle injury in the team's season opener at Denver, and he was among the team's inactives for the following week's game against the Rams. Sweat was poised to return to action the following week against the Colts, but re-injured the ankle in practice, and he was placed on Injured Reserve back on September 20," Wyatt wrote.
Sweat Could Return Soon For Titans
Sweat has spent the past four games on injured reserve, so he is right on track with his schedule to get back on the field. It remains to be seen how long it will take him to return in a game, but the Titans are moving in the right direction with him.
Before the season began, Sweat was deemed a potential breakout candidate, but his injury has stunted his growth.
"T’Vondre Sweat showed why the Titans made him a second-round pick, starting 16 games and making an immediate impact as a run defender. The 6’4″ 366-pound rookie finished with 51 tackles, four for loss, a sack, and a forced fumble," Pro Football Network writer Brandon Austin wrote in the offseason.
"Sweat anchored the middle of Tennessee’s defensive line, helping the Titans allow just 4.2 yards per carry with him on the field through Week 17, seventh-best in the league during that stretch, according to Next Gen Stats."
"Sweat also chipped in as a pass rusher with 23 pressures and three quarterback hits, flashing potential to become a more well-rounded interior lineman. Surrounded by veterans like Jeffery Simmons and Sebastian Joseph-Day, Sweat is in a great position to elevate his game in Year 2."
When Sweat returns to the team alongside Jeffery Simmons on the defensive line, the Titans will be in better shape as a defense. The team has been decent in the trenches so far, but Sweat's arrival will make things improve.
If Sweat can bounce back from this injury and stay healthy for the second half of the season, he could give the Titans more reason for hope in the future. There's a chance Sweat could face the New England Patriots in Week 7, but he will have to show significant progress in practice this week.
