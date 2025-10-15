Titans' Brian Callahan Firing Continues Unlucky Rookie QB Trend
Dating back to 2021, four rookie quarterbacks taken No. 1 overall have seen their head coach fired. Here in 2025, the Tennessee Titans continued the trend. Their decision to move on from head coach Brian Callahan leaves quarterback Cam Ward in the dust just six games into the season.
Sitting at 1-5, Ward has done far from enough to justify being selected No. 1. He’s showed flashes, but hasn’t been nearly as consistent as he’s needed to be. In a league where many expect instant success, Ward faced the harsh reality of playing on a sub-par football team in the NFL.
After balling out in college, Ward turned heads with his game-winning drive against the Arizona Cardinals. Things seemed on the rise, but he failed to pick up where he left off. As a result, Callahan was fired after the Titans fell to the Las Vegas Raiders, 20-10.
Ward now joins QBs Trevor Lawrence, Bryce Young and Caleb Williams to have their head coaches fired during their first season. It’s an unlucky trend for rookie quarterbacks, specifically ones selected No. 1 overall. For some, they’ve turned out just fine. Others? Not so much.
Lawrence’s Jacksonville Jaguars currently sit at 4-2. It took the Clemson graduate a bit to find his footing, but he’s still far from the most polished QB in the league.
Young was benched by the Carolina Panthers last season. The decision was met with harsh criticism, but the few games he spent on the sideline helped him regroup. When he came back, he looked better than ever. Sadly for the Carolina Panthers, he’s been a shell of himself this season.
Williams has turned heads this season as Ben Johnson seems to getting the best out of the 2024 No. 1 overall pick. He didn’t make much of an impact last season, but Williams is looking to prove the doubters wrong with a strong 2025 campaign.
Moving forward, it’s going to be a work in progress for Ward. He’s struggled this season, but he doesn’t exactly have the best weapons surrounding him. Tennessee clearly has a bottom offense in the league, and a lack of direction from Callahan certainly didn’t help his case.
While it’s hard to say given the circumstances, it’s far too early to give up on Ward. He’s already dealt with two play-callers, and now has to endure a head coaching change just six games into his career. Ward has a long road ahead of him, but the grass is usually greener on the other side.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!