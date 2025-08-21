Titans Get Optimistic Record Projection
The Tennessee Titans can only go up after finishing with the league's worst record last season at 3-14.
In order to prevent that from happening again, the team drafted Miami quarterback Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick and signed Dan Moore Jr. and Kevin Zeitler to boost the offensive line. That's part of the reason why NFL.com thinks the Titans will be better than they were a year ago.
"If Cam Ward's rookie season mirrors those of some of last year's newbie passers, then throw this projection into the trash. (Feel free to do so anyway.) But I'll have reservations as long as the offense remains "mid." Tennessee was far more competitive in 2024 than the team's record indicated, and I suspect that could be the case again this year," NFL.com wrote.
The Titans start off the year with a difficult schedule, facing three 2024 playoff opponents in the first four weeks. They have to travel to face the Denver Broncos and Houston Texans, while hosting the Los Angeles Rams. They also have a winnable game at home in Week 3 against the AFC South rival Indianapolis Colts.
Those early games should prepare Ward and the Titans enough for the next four-week stretch, where they have a chance to beat the Arizona Cardinals, Las Vegas Raiders, New England Patriots and Colts (again).
The Titans face the Los Angeles Chargers before their Week 10 bye, but the second half of the schedule provides more tests.
The Texans come on the schedule fresh off the bye, but the main matchup to watch in the second half of the year is the Kansas City Chiefs, who come to Nashville in Week 16.
The Titans should be an underdog in most, if not all, of their games this season, so wins will be hard to come by. However, the Titans have the talent to squeak out some wins and there's a good chance the improvements made in the offseason will help that win total double in the 2025 campaign.
Before the regular season begins, the Titans face off against the Minnesota Vikings in the preseason finale.
