Titans Give Injury Update on $76 Million Star
The Tennessee Titans are hopeful to have cornerback L'Jarius Sneed on the field more often during the 2025 season.
After acquiring him via trade from the Kansas City Chiefs in March of last year, Sneed signed a four-year, $76.4 million extension, but only played in five games with his new team.
Titans head coach Brian Callahan spoke about Sneed's injuries and believes he is close to getting back to full strength.
"He's coming back injury-wise. So, the rehab process is ongoing. He's in a good spot, excited about where he's at," Callahan said via team reporter Jim Wyatt.
"But there's definitely a part of, I'd like to practice more. I think he's on the same page, too, where you got to balance those things. There's a management part for a lot of players. But there's also you got to practice and get better at your craft and continue to improve. So, we'll balance that. I feel good about where that process is for us and for him. I think he's well on the same page as well."
"... It's both (the knee and quad). I mean the knee is something that you manage all the time. And then for the quad injury, it has taken some time to rehab from. So those things are still kind of ongoing, simultaneously. It's all part of the process for him. But he's in a great place, excited about where he's at. He's progressing as expected."
If Sneed is healthy for the upcoming season, the Titans secondary and defense as a whole should be a lot better.
Sneed will continue to heal his injuries in hopes of being ready for training camp and the preseason in late July and early August, but the Titans will continue to be cautious in his lead up to a return.
