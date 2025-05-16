Titans' Cam Ward Gets Tough Debut vs. Broncos
The Tennessee Titans now know what their schedule looks like for the 2025 season, and the start of their campaign will take them to Mile High to take on the Denver Broncos.
The Broncos mark one of five playoff teams on the schedule from a year ago (The Titans play the Houston Texans twice.), and the Titans can get that out of the way early.
NFL.com writer Gennaro Filice believes the Titans will have a tough matchup against the Broncos to start the season.
"The Titans aren’t in any hurry to name Cam Ward as their starting quarterback, but it feels like a foregone conclusion, especially considering the No. 1 overall pick enters the NFL with 57 college starts under his belt," Filice wrote.
"So, presuming Ward does get the reins for Week 1, he’ll begin his professional career in the deep end, with Tennessee opening the season in Denver. Vance Joseph’s defense emerged as one of the best units in football last season, comfortably leading the league with 63 sacks. Keep those eyes up, Cam! Oh, and when you can get the ball out, beware of reigning Defensive Player of the Year Pat Surtain II."
Three of the Titans' six games against last year's playoff teams come in the first four weeks. After visiting the Broncos in Week 1, they will host Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2. Following their annual home game against the AFC South rival Indianapolis Colts, the Titans head to the Lone Star State to play the Houston Texans.
The Titans snagged a win in Houston last season, so they hope the tradition will continue with Ward under center instead of Levis, assuming he ends up winning the starting job out of training camp.
