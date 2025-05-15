Titans Projected For Top 5 Draft Pick
The Tennessee Titans had the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft, and their hope is that they won't select that high again next year.
However, in order for the Titans to accomplish that goal, huge improvements will have to be made.
ESPN analyst Mike Clay doesn't believe the Titans will be able to get past that goal this season, projecting them to have the No. 4 overall pick in next year's draft.
"The Browns' defense took a giant step backward last season and the offense is in flux with four quarterbacks (Kenny Pickett, Joe Flacco, Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders) competing for the starting job," Clay wrote.
"The team's next franchise QB may come via the No. 1 overall pick of the 2026 draft. Speaking of teams with quarterback concerns, the Saints will likely turn to rookie Tyler Shough as their replacement for the retired Derek Carr. New coach Kellen Moore will have his work cut out for him this season."
"It's hard to imagine a Pete Carroll team finishing this low in the standings, but even with the upgrade to Geno Smith at quarterback and the presence of Maxx Crosby on defense, this has the looks of a roster that still has too many weak points."
"The Titans' defense isn't very enticing and the offense will be a work in progress as rookie QB Cam Ward gets acclimated to the pros."
"The Jets fumbled away a stacked roster last season and, though the defense should be solid, the Justin Fields-led offense figures to be limited."
If the Titans finish with the No. 4 overall pick, it will likely result in head coach Brian Callahan being fired, forcing Ward to learn another new system for his second season in the league with Tennessee.
