Titans QB, HC Praises UDFA WR
The Tennessee Titans want Cam Ward to feel as comfortable as possible as he navigates his first year in the NFL.
That's why they went and signed Tyler Lockett in free agency while selecting three pass catchers — Chimere Dike, Gunnar Helm and Elic Ayomanor — in the fourth round of the draft.
They also went and signed his college wide receiver, Xavier Restrepo, as an undrafted free agent. Ward expressed his excitement about the team signing him in free agency.
"I was real excited when (the Titans) signed X," Ward said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "He's somebody who was deserving of it. He's worked hard every day. He is one of the most underrated players that was in the draft this year. I think every time he steps on the field, he remembers everything, and he is going to continue to prove it."
"He was one of the best route runners in college football last year, he is first team All-conference, he is All-American, he never lost in man coverage. He is a back-to-back 1,000-yard receiver, so why wouldn't you push for him?"
That built-in chemistry could increase Restrepo's chances of making the 53-man roster and give Ward a little more comfort going into the season.
Titans head coach Brian Callahan is also excited about Restrepo's potential.
"Xavier's been a really productive college player," Callahan said via Wyatt.
"I mean, you look at all the names of receivers that have played at the University of Miami and he's at the top, which is impressive. He might not necessarily be the biggest or the fastest player that's probably ever come out of Miami, but he's been incredibly productive and he has found ways to play football the right way. So he'll start out as a slot player for us and he'll have every chance to compete just like everybody else will. But you just look at his production and what he's done as a football player and he puts himself in pretty good position to be competitive. And even though he didn't run the fastest time in the world, I'm excited to see what he can do."
Restrepo may not have the speed or size, but he has the chemistry with Ward, and that could turn him into one of the best players for the Titans undrafted free agent class.
