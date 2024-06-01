Titans GM Tells Emotional Story of Firing Mike Vrabel
The Tennessee Titans are in a transitional period after firing Mike Vrabel following six seasons with the team earlier this year.
Titans general manager Ran Carton explained the added difficulty of the decision in his recent appearance on Bussin' With The Boys.
"That day was really tough," Carthon said. "When it happened, I called my wife. The first thing my wife says is, you need to call Rhea, which is my daughter. And I'm like why? She was like, she doesn't need to hear that Coach [Mike Vrabel] got fired from one of the kids at school because my kids don't have social media. My daughter had a really close relationship with Mike."
Carthon also shared that his daughter has a picture of her and Vrabel as a screensaver on her phone. He also shared that his seven-year-old son wasn't thrilled with the decision either.
Even with only one year with the Titans under his belt, it was clear that the Carton and Vrabel families were close, making the decision incredibly difficult.
Relationships in the NFL run deep, and it goes far beyond what we see on the surface. Perhaps one day in the future there's a chance for Carthon and Vrabel to work together again whether it's in Tennessee or somewhere else.
