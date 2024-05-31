Could Titans Sign Cowboys' Dak Prescott Next Year?
The Tennessee Titans are rolling with Will Levis this season, but if he continues to perform poorly, he may be on his way out.
Another player who could be in the final year with his team is Dak Prescott, who is in the last season of his contract with the Dallas Cowboys.
As of now, Prescott doesn't have an extension lined up, which could spell the end of his tenure with the Cowboys.
"While the Cowboys have been criticized for waiting to get a deal done, Prescott has shown patience. It worked for the signal-caller in 2021, when he signed his four-year, $160 million deal, and it could work again. Getting something done before the season starts would be preferable for the Cowboys, but the final deadline is early March," ESPN writes.
"Without a deal before the 2025 league year, Prescott will count $40.5 million against the cap and likely be headed to a new team, following the path Kirk Cousins went through this offseason."
If Prescott is a free agent and Levis' struggles continue, the Titans could become a landing spot for the Cowboys quarterback.
The Titans are one of the soundest teams financially in the NFL, and they have a desire to want to compete sooner rather than later. Adding Prescott instead of playing it out with Levis or drafting a rookie would certainly fast-track the team's path to the playoffs, and the Titans should at least look at the possibility if the Cowboys are ready to move on.
Make sure you bookmark All Titans for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!