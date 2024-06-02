Titans GM Tells Interesting Story About Career
Tennessee Titans general manager Ran Carthon is in his second year with the team, but he's been in the NFL for nearly two decades.
Carthon was an undrafted free agent out of Florida in 2004 and spent three years in the league as a player, but while he was bouncing around teams, he would take a unique approach to trying to move up the ranks to get the job he has now.
"It was something that I always knew I wanted to do," Carthon said on Bussin' With The Boys. "I've always been a big fan of the draft. Draft weekend would come, I would go buy the magazines, I'd get a legal pad, and I would sit in front of the TV in my room based off of me reading these magazines and watching college football trying to predict who was going to take who. ... I would go into a tryout just to meet the GM."
Carthon graduated from Florida in 2008 with a sociology degree and was a scout for the Atlanta Falcons for four years, where he met Les Snead, who was a senior scout for the team at the time.
When Snead took the St. Louis Rams general manager job in 2012, Carthon followed him there. In 2017, Carthon went to the San Francisco 49ers, where he was the director of personnel until the Titans hired him in 2023.
