Titans New TE Reveals Misconception About His Career
Whether it's making a contested catch, hauling in a timely touchdown or even hurdling a defender, Gunnar Helm is bringing some versatility to the Tennessee Titans next season.
However, the journey to the spotlight wasn't an east one. The former Texas Longhorns tight end's trip to the NFL is one of resilience. Arriving to Austin as a little-known recruit out of Colorado, Helm waited his turn behind Ja'Tavion Sanders, who eventually became a fourth-round pick of the Carolina Panthers in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Now, he could be a key building block on offense with fellow rookie Cam Ward, who the Titans selected at No. 1 overall.
After Texas' Pro Day in March, Helm talked about his career up to this point and why he thinks there's a "common misconception" about his time with the Longhorns.
"I also think I'm a walking example of sometimes you don't reach your peak coming right out of high school," Helm said. "Sometimes it takes a little bit of a developmental phase, and that's just what it was for me. But I think it's a common misconception, a lot of people don't know that I played every single game that I suited out at the University of Texas, blocking really elite guys from very young age."
The numbers may not show it, but Helm has a ton of experience to his name. He only had 19 career receptions and two touchdowns during his first three seasons before bursting onto the scene in 2024 with career-high marks in catches (60), receiving yards (786) and receiving touchdowns (seven).
Helm brought his best in big games. Against Michigan in September, he had seven catches for 98 yards and a touchdown. Then in the first round of the College Football Playoff against Clemson, he had six catches for 77 yards and one score before catching the go-ahead touchdown in overtime a week later against Arizona State.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!